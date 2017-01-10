High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Carnival Corporation, (NYSE: CCL), with a large market cap of 38684.18. Carnival Corporation is in the industry Resorts & Casinos and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/5/1989. Carnival Corporation’s price right now is 54.51 (a change of 1.53% and change from open, 1.13%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.58% and for the month at 1.69%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.40%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 13.38%. The 52 week high reached 0.83% and the low went to 38.32%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.13%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.00%, and for the quarter it has been 13.21%. For the half year, Carnival Corporation has seen performance at 19.35%. For the year to date it is 3.13%, so does a target price of 56.99 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Carnival Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.32, combined with a forward P/E of 12.94. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.05, P/S is 2.36, P/B is 1.73, P/cash is 64.15 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 54.51, the company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, representing a payout ratio of 35.90%. The EPS is at 3.75, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 15.82% after being 64.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 9.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.68%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 139.50%.

Carnival Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 12.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.10%, and return of investment of 9.40%. Long term debt is 0.37, with total debt totaling 0.42. However Carnival Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.2 and a quick ratio of 0.2.

The gross margin is 42.70%, with the operating margin at 18.70%. A healthy profit margin of 17.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 81.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 720.51, with the number of shares float at 411.12.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3627.85, with the volume today at 767104. The related volume is 1.21. The day high today has been 0.83% and the low, 19.03%. The GAP is 0.39%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.