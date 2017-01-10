High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Caterpillar Inc., (NYSE: CAT), with a large market cap of 54019.83. Caterpillar Inc. is in the industry Farm & Construction Machinery and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1962. Caterpillar Inc.’s price right now is 93.72 (a change of 1.46% and change from open, 0.68%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.62% and for the month at 1.48%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.77%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 14.70%. The 52 week high reached -3.78% and the low went to 71.02%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.40%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.10%, and for the quarter it has been 5.33%. For the half year, Caterpillar Inc. has seen performance at 20.93%. For the year to date it is -0.40%, so does a target price of 87.98 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Caterpillar Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 53.52, combined with a forward P/E of 30.48. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.78, P/S is 1.35, P/B is 3.45, P/cash is 8.84 and finally P/Free cash flow is 75.66.

With a current trading price of 93.72, the company has a dividend yield of 3.33%, representing a payout ratio of 176.90%. The EPS is at 1.73, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -6.97% after being -40.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -3.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.20%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -22.40%.

Caterpillar Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -16.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.30%, and return of investment of 4.80%. Long term debt is 1.51, with total debt totaling 2.37. However Caterpillar Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 27.60%, with the operating margin at 4.10%. A healthy profit margin of 2.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 584.82, with the number of shares float at 583.27.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4952.59, with the volume today at 786512. The related volume is 0.91. The day high today has been -3.78% and the low, 16.67%. The GAP is 0.78%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.