High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CBRE Group, Inc., (NYSE: CBG), with a large market cap of 10704.98. CBRE Group, Inc. is in the industry Property Management and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/10/2004. CBRE Group, Inc.’s price right now is 30.98 (a change of -0.48% and change from open, -0.71%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.87% and for the month at 1.81%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.07%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.94%. The 52 week high reached -6.71% and the low went to 36.24%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.14%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.19%, and for the quarter it has been 14.15%. For the half year, CBRE Group, Inc. has seen performance at 16.72%. For the year to date it is -1.14%, so does a target price of 34.14 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CBRE Group, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.54, combined with a forward P/E of 13.38. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.9, P/S is 0.83, P/B is 3.56, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 39.97.

With a current trading price of 30.98, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.45, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.65% after being 12.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 22.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.37%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -30.50%.

CBRE Group, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 17.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 16.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 17.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.70%, and return of investment of 7.20%. Long term debt is 0.89, with total debt totaling 1.49. However CBRE Group, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 30.10%, with the operating margin at 5.20%. A healthy profit margin of 3.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 343.88, with the number of shares float at 333.05.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2589.42, with the volume today at 185164. The related volume is 0.41. The day high today has been -6.71% and the low, 21.97%. The GAP is 0.22%.

