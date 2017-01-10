High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CBS Corporation, (NYSE: CBS), with a large market cap of 30269.17. CBS Corporation is in the industry Entertainment – Diversified and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/5/2005. CBS Corporation’s price right now is 63.1 (a change of -0.60% and change from open, -0.61%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.31% and for the month at 1.94%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.40%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 13.75%. The 52 week high reached -5.65% and the low went to 54.43%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.22%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.06%, and for the quarter it has been 15.30%. For the half year, CBS Corporation has seen performance at 11.05%. For the year to date it is -0.22%, so does a target price of 66.69 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CBS Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.47, combined with a forward P/E of 14.29. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.93, P/S is 2.1, P/B is 5.25, P/cash is 169.1 and finally P/Free cash flow is 19.13.

With a current trading price of 63.1, the company has a dividend yield of 1.13%, representing a payout ratio of 17.50%. The EPS is at 3.63, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.00% after being 18.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 19.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 18.75%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -50.50%.

CBS Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -66.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 30.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.90%, and return of investment of 13.10%. Long term debt is 1.66, with total debt totaling 1.67. However CBS Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 40.80%, with the operating margin at 18.90%. A healthy profit margin of 11.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 476.83, with the number of shares float at 385.7.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4474.18, with the volume today at 770695. The related volume is 0.99. The day high today has been -5.65% and the low, 15.00%. The GAP is 0.02%.

