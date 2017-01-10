High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Celanese Corporation, (NYSE: CE), with a large market cap of 11496.72. Celanese Corporation is in the industry Chemicals – Major Diversified and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/21/2005. Celanese Corporation’s price right now is 81.67 (a change of 1.38% and change from open, 0.79%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.00% and for the month at 1.73%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.06%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.17%. The 52 week high reached -3.88% and the low went to 51.44%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.31%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.31%, and for the quarter it has been 22.59%. For the half year, Celanese Corporation has seen performance at 21.52%. For the year to date it is 2.31%, so does a target price of 82.61 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Celanese Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 26.54, combined with a forward P/E of 11.14. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.85, P/S is 2.12, P/B is 4.28, P/cash is 8.94 and finally P/Free cash flow is 18.91.

With a current trading price of 81.67, the company has a dividend yield of 1.79%, representing a payout ratio of 43.40%. The EPS is at 3.04, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.51% after being -50.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -5.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.31%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 71.90%.

Celanese Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -6.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 17.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.20%, and return of investment of 2.30%. Long term debt is 1.08, with total debt totaling 1.11. However Celanese Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.7 and a quick ratio of 2.1.

The gross margin is 24.80%, with the operating margin at 8.70%. A healthy profit margin of 8.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 142.71, with the number of shares float at 142.22.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 955.65, with the volume today at 84605. The related volume is 0.51. The day high today has been -3.88% and the low, 15.61%. The GAP is 0.58%.

