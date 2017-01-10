High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Celgene Corporation, (NASDAQ: CELG), with a large market cap of 93258.92. Celgene Corporation is in the industry Biotechnology and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Celgene Corporation’s price right now is 119.7 (a change of -0.42% and change from open, -0.59%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.18% and for the month at 2.04%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.34%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 11.06%. The 52 week high reached -5.75% and the low went to 28.64%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.85%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.70%, and for the quarter it has been 15.51%. For the half year, Celgene Corporation has seen performance at 16.25%. For the year to date it is 3.85%, so does a target price of 138.13 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Celgene Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 45.55, combined with a forward P/E of 17.08. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.02, P/S is 8.63, P/B is 16.51, P/cash is 13.58 and finally P/Free cash flow is 27.58.

With a current trading price of 119.7, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.64, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 18.91% after being -18.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 15.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 22.57%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 596.20%.

Celgene Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 27.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 20.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 38.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.00%, and return of investment of 8.90%. Long term debt is 2.44, with total debt totaling 2.53. However Celgene Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.6 and a quick ratio of 3.4.

The gross margin is 96.00%, with the operating margin at 28.30%. A healthy profit margin of 19.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 77.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 775.8, with the number of shares float at 772.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4784.8, with the volume today at 1000460. The related volume is 1.23. The day high today has been -5.75% and the low, 18.61%. The GAP is 0.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.