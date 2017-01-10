High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Cenovus Energy Inc., (NYSE: CVE), with a large market cap of 12496.81. Cenovus Energy Inc. is in the industry Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/17/2009. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s price right now is 15 (a change of 0.20% and change from open, 0.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.75% and for the month at 2.13%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.05%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.85%. The 52 week high reached -10.82% and the low went to 64.84%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.06%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.54%, and for the quarter it has been 0.47%. For the half year, Cenovus Energy Inc. has seen performance at 9.35%. For the year to date it is -1.06%, so does a target price of 17.29 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Cenovus Energy Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 1663.33. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.45, P/B is 1.44, P/cash is 4.29 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 15, the company has a dividend yield of 1.00%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -1.16, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 101.40% after being -23.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -12.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -113.90%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -10.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of -5.10%, and return of investment of 8.70%. Long term debt is 0.54, with total debt totaling 0.54. However Cenovus Energy Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.1 and a quick ratio of 2.6.

The gross margin is 41.10%, with the operating margin at -14.40%. A healthy profit margin of -11.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 73.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 834.79, with the number of shares float at 832.59.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1707.94, with the volume today at 335060. The related volume is 1.13. The day high today has been -10.82% and the low, 12.28%. The GAP is -0.13%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.