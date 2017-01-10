High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CenterPoint Energy, Inc., (NYSE: CNP), with a large market cap of 10715.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is in the industry Gas Utilities and sector Utilities. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1970. CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s price right now is 24.99 (a change of 0.44% and change from open, 0.52%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.87% and for the month at 1.54%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.93%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.73%. The 52 week high reached -1.81% and the low went to 60.16%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.97%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.28%, and for the quarter it has been 14.90%. For the half year, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has seen performance at 6.90%. For the year to date it is 0.97%, so does a target price of 24.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 19.81. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.48, P/B is 3.09, P/cash is 9.89 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 24.99, the company has a dividend yield of 4.14%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.42, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.08% after being -213.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -28.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.63%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 145.40%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 15.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -5.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of -0.80%, and return of investment of 10.80%. Long term debt is 2.23, with total debt totaling 2.62. However CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 13.00%. A healthy profit margin of -2.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 75.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 430.68, with the number of shares float at 428.87.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3394.71, with the volume today at 293530. The related volume is 0.5. The day high today has been -1.81% and the low, 15.36%. The GAP is -0.08%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.