High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CenturyLink, Inc., (NYSE: CTL), with a large market cap of 13858.33. CenturyLink, Inc. is in the industry Telecom Services – Domestic and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/5/1987. CenturyLink, Inc.’s price right now is 25.14 (a change of -0.38% and change from open, -0.85%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.03% and for the month at 1.73%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.11%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -6.88%. The 52 week high reached -23.22% and the low went to 23.89%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 6.10%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.91%, and for the quarter it has been -7.13%. For the half year, CenturyLink, Inc. has seen performance at -13.36%. For the year to date it is 6.10%, so does a target price of 28.08 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CenturyLink, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.81, combined with a forward P/E of 10.97. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.78, P/B is 0.98, P/cash is 98.99 and finally P/Free cash flow is 7.43.

With a current trading price of 25.14, the company has a dividend yield of 8.56%, representing a payout ratio of 126.50%. The EPS is at 1.7, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -7.00% after being 16.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -12.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -0.65%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -23.90%.

CenturyLink, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -3.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 20.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.00%, and return of investment of 6.30%. Long term debt is 1.31, with total debt totaling 1.42. However CenturyLink, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.6 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 56.10%, with the operating margin at 15.20%. A healthy profit margin of 5.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 75.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 549.28, with the number of shares float at 542.68.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 10571.85, with the volume today at 1325066. The related volume is 0.72. The day high today has been -23.22% and the low, 12.36%. The GAP is 0.48%.

