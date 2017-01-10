High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CGI Group Inc., (NYSE: GIB), with a large market cap of 13408.07. CGI Group Inc. is in the industry Internet Software & Services and sector Technology. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/7/1998. CGI Group Inc.’s price right now is 48.92 (a change of -0.43% and change from open, -0.14%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.60% and for the month at 1.94%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.24%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.91%. The 52 week high reached -3.28% and the low went to 35.74%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.29%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.67%, and for the quarter it has been 2.31%. For the half year, CGI Group Inc. has seen performance at 14.26%. For the year to date it is 2.29%, so does a target price of 52 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CGI Group Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.98, combined with a forward P/E of 12.37. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.8, P/S is 1.66, P/B is 3.05, P/cash is 29.72 and finally P/Free cash flow is 18.4.

With a current trading price of 48.92, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.59, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.15% after being 12.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 16.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.77%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.20%.

CGI Group Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 20.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 17.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.20%, and return of investment of 13.70%. Long term debt is 0.27, with total debt totaling 0.3. However CGI Group Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 14.60%, with the operating margin at 14.40%. A healthy profit margin of 10.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 12.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 272.91, with the number of shares float at 236.66.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 170.92, with the volume today at 17562. The related volume is 0.59. The day high today has been -2.59% and the low, 6.63%. The GAP is -0.28%.

