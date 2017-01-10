High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Charter Communications, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHTR), with a large market cap of 79652.47. Charter Communications, Inc. is in the industry CATV Systems and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/5/2010. Charter Communications, Inc.’s price right now is 294.07 (a change of -0.74% and change from open, -0.87%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.21% and for the month at 2.06%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.00%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 19.64%. The 52 week high reached -1.58% and the low went to 88.35%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.90%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.23%, and for the quarter it has been 10.97%. For the half year, Charter Communications, Inc. has seen performance at 23.51%. For the year to date it is 2.90%, so does a target price of *TBA seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Charter Communications, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 23.13, combined with a forward P/E of 59.07. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.95, P/S is 3.75, P/B is 2, P/cash is 68.37 and finally P/Free cash flow is 55.28.

With a current trading price of 294.07, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 12.81, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 33.09% after being -43.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -2.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 24.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.30%.

Charter Communications, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 309.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 14.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.10%, and return of investment of 2.90%. Long term debt is 1.49, with total debt totaling 1.54. However Charter Communications, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.3 and a quick ratio of 0.3.

The gross margin is 41.40%, with the operating margin at 10.00%. A healthy profit margin of 13.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 78.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 268.86, with the number of shares float at 208.44.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1854.47, with the volume today at 142110. The related volume is 0.45. The day high today has been -1.58% and the low, 21.77%. The GAP is 0.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.