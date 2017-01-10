High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., (NASDAQ: CHKP), with a large market cap of 15150.13. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is in the industry Security Software & Services and sector Technology. The home country is Israel, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/28/1996. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s price right now is 88.17 (a change of 1.11% and change from open, 1.12%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.77% and for the month at 1.51%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.88%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.45%. The 52 week high reached -2.01% and the low went to 23.07%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.24%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.09%, and for the quarter it has been 11.69%. For the half year, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has seen performance at 5.72%. For the year to date it is 3.24%, so does a target price of 85.13 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 22, combined with a forward P/E of 17.84. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.08, P/S is 8.85, P/B is 4.26, P/cash is 12.32 and finally P/Free cash flow is 15.59.

With a current trading price of 88.17, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 3.96, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.12% after being 8.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 11.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.58%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.00%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 13.90%, and return of investment of 18.50%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.5.

The gross margin is 88.40%, with the operating margin at 49.60%. A healthy profit margin of 40.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 24.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 77.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 173.74, with the number of shares float at 128.52.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1236.59, with the volume today at 160767. The related volume is 0.77. The day high today has been 0.48% and the low, 11.92%. The GAP is -0.01%.

