High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Cheniere Energy, Inc., (NYSE: LNG), with a large market cap of 10197.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/4/1994. Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s price right now is 43.47 (a change of -0.83% and change from open, -0.06%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.04% and for the month at 2.59%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.80%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.84%. The 52 week high reached -5.49% and the low went to 90.68%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.82%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.51%, and for the quarter it has been 4.36%. For the half year, Cheniere Energy, Inc. has seen performance at 16.13%. For the year to date it is 5.82%, so does a target price of 51.22 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Cheniere Energy, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of *TBA. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 13.07, P/B is *TBA, P/cash is 10.3 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 43.47, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -4.43, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 92.30% after being -75.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -25.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -0.55%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 66.50%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 604.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 77.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of -4.80%, and return of investment of -4.10%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 29.60%, with the operating margin at -64.50%. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 89.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 232.61, with the number of shares float at 227.4.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2326.59, with the volume today at 315878. The related volume is 0.78. The day high today has been -4.20% and the low, 23.97%. The GAP is -0.78%.

