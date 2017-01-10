High Market Cap Stock of the Day – China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, (NYSE: SNP), with a large market cap of 98888.6. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is in the industry Major Integrated Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is China, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/18/2000. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s price right now is 75.9 (a change of 1.47% and change from open, 0.22%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.08% and for the month at 1.13%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.92%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.53%. The 52 week high reached -2.60% and the low went to 61.95%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.32%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.49%, and for the quarter it has been -1.99%. For the half year, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has seen performance at 5.53%. For the year to date it is 5.32%, so does a target price of 78.71 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.58, combined with a forward P/E of 14.3. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 8.79, P/S is 0.37, P/B is 0.91, P/cash is 10.66 and finally P/Free cash flow is 7.22.

With a current trading price of 75.9, the company has a dividend yield of 3.18%, representing a payout ratio of 78.40%. The EPS is at 4.26, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.11% after being -32.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -15.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 205.60%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -13.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.60%, and return of investment of 4.80%. Long term debt is 0.2, with total debt totaling 0.36. However China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 28.60%, with the operating margin at 3.50%. A healthy profit margin of 2.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 76.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 3.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1322.04, with the number of shares float at 292.98.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 119.32, with the volume today at 23184. The related volume is 1.12. The day high today has been 0.64% and the low, 11.91%. The GAP is 1.24%.

