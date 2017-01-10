High Market Cap Stock of the Day – China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is China Telecom Corporation Limited, (NYSE: CHA), with a large market cap of 38842.62. China Telecom Corporation Limited is in the industry Telecom Services – Foreign and sector Technology. The home country is China, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/14/2002. China Telecom Corporation Limited’s price right now is 47.97 (a change of 0.17% and change from open, 0.21%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.89% and for the month at 0.92%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.65%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.74%. The 52 week high reached -14.11% and the low went to 13.59%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.82%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.09%, and for the quarter it has been -7.49%. For the half year, China Telecom Corporation Limited has seen performance at 2.57%. For the year to date it is 3.82%, so does a target price of 61.03 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether China Telecom Corporation Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12.87, combined with a forward P/E of 12.64. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.76, P/S is 0.78, P/B is 0.87, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 47.97, the company has a dividend yield of 2.57%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 3.72, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.70% after being 13.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 5.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 16.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.10%.

China Telecom Corporation Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -47.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of 4.70%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However China Telecom Corporation Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 73.30%, with the operating margin at 9.60%. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 45.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 3.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 811.08, with the number of shares float at 13.74.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 64.25, with the volume today at 1722. The related volume is 0.15. The day high today has been -9.52% and the low, 5.25%. The GAP is -0.04%.

