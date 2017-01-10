High Market Cap Stock of the Day – China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, (NYSE: CHU), with a large market cap of 28796.27. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is in the industry Wireless Communications and sector Technology. The home country is Hong Kong, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/21/2000. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s price right now is 11.73 (a change of -1.35% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.02% and for the month at 0.99%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.64%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.30%. The 52 week high reached -11.54% and the low went to 18.60%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.94%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.22%, and for the quarter it has been -1.74%. For the half year, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has seen performance at 17.03%. For the year to date it is 2.94%, so does a target price of 14.84 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 49.34, combined with a forward P/E of 29.29. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 18.27, P/S is 0.73, P/B is 0.86, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 11.73, the company has a dividend yield of 2.19%, representing a payout ratio of 102.60%. The EPS is at 0.24, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 283.02% after being -10.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 23.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -86.60%.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 1.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.70%, and return of investment of 4.30%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 62.50%, with the operating margin at -0.40%. A healthy profit margin of 1.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 80.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 1.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2421.89, with the number of shares float at 442.05.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 300.36, with the volume today at 42774. The related volume is 0.82. The day high today has been -6.76% and the low, 8.21%. The GAP is -1.35%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.