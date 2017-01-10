High Market Cap Stock of the Day – ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., (NASDAQ: IMOS), with a large market cap of 13717.58. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is in the industry Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and sector Technology. The home country is Taiwan, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/3/2003. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s price right now is 15.64 (a change of -1.20% and change from open, 0.90%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.42% and for the month at 2.77%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.91%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -11.57%. The 52 week high reached -23.33% and the low went to 12.20%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 12.19%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.06%, and for the quarter it has been -19.60%. For the half year, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has seen performance at -10.67%. For the year to date it is 12.19%, so does a target price of 22.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 351.78, combined with a forward P/E of *TBA. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 35.18, P/S is 23.04, P/B is 24.85, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 15.64, the company has a dividend yield of 16.55%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 0.05, and growth for the next year is projected to reach *TBA after being *TBA for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -15.84%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -56.30%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of *TBA. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 866.56, with the number of shares float at 666.55.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 120.55, with the volume today at 21145. The related volume is 1.04. The day high today has been -19.79% and the low, 12.20%. The GAP is -2.08%.

