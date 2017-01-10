High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Chubb Limited, (NYSE: CB), with a large market cap of 60407.86. Chubb Limited is in the industry Property & Casualty Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/7/1984. Chubb Limited’s price right now is 130.95 (a change of 0.34% and change from open, 0.38%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.16% and for the month at 0.98%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.46%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 4.03%. The 52 week high reached -2.20% and the low went to 23.28%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.22%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.19%, and for the quarter it has been 4.89%. For the half year, Chubb Limited has seen performance at 0.43%. For the year to date it is -1.22%, so does a target price of 139 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Chubb Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.44, combined with a forward P/E of 12.52. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 7.84, P/S is 2.14, P/B is 1.26, P/cash is 69.43 and finally P/Free cash flow is 15.36.

With a current trading price of 130.95, the company has a dividend yield of 2.11%, representing a payout ratio of 36.10%. The EPS is at 7.49, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.37% after being 2.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -1.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.22%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 78.80%.

Chubb Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 74.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.20%, and return of investment of 7.90%. Long term debt is 0.27, with total debt totaling 0.28. However Chubb Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 15.20%. A healthy profit margin of 11.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 88.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 462.86, with the number of shares float at 462.15.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1603.62, with the volume today at 218960. The related volume is 0.78. The day high today has been -2.20% and the low, 6.39%. The GAP is -0.04%.

