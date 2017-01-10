High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., (NYSE: CHT), with a large market cap of 24973.74. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is in the industry Telecom Services – Domestic and sector Technology. The home country is Taiwan, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/9/2003. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.’s price right now is 31.73 (a change of 0.54% and change from open, 0.25%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.35% and for the month at 0.96%. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.62%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -8.49%. The 52 week high reached -17.52% and the low went to 6.62%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.03%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -6.04%, and for the quarter it has been -10.57%. For the half year, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has seen performance at -16.31%. For the year to date it is 0.03%, so does a target price of 29.47 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.66, combined with a forward P/E of 19.36. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.4, P/B is 2.17, P/cash is 43.91 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 31.73, the company has a dividend yield of 5.48%, representing a payout ratio of 101.90%. The EPS is at 1.69, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -0.61% after being 10.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 2.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -1.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.80%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.30%, and return of investment of 11.30%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 35.60%, with the operating margin at 21.20%. A healthy profit margin of 17.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 38.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 4.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 791.31, with the number of shares float at 420.96.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 318.43, with the volume today at 18803. The related volume is 0.34. The day high today has been -9.32% and the low, 1.31%. The GAP is 0.29%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.