High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Church & Dwight Co., Inc., (NYSE: CHD), with a large market cap of 11461.3. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is in the industry Cleaning Products and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/6/1986. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s price right now is 43.99 (a change of -0.70% and change from open, -0.83%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.37% and for the month at 1.49%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.75%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -7.10%. The 52 week high reached -17.43% and the low went to 16.25%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.25%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.29%, and for the quarter it has been -5.20%. For the half year, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has seen performance at -12.21%. For the year to date it is 0.25%, so does a target price of 47.09 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 25.5, combined with a forward P/E of 23.43. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.32, P/S is 3.3, P/B is 5.39, P/cash is 49.38 and finally P/Free cash flow is 24.61.

With a current trading price of 43.99, the company has a dividend yield of 1.60%, representing a payout ratio of 39.50%. The EPS is at 1.74, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.75% after being 2.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.68%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.80%.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 22.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.70%, and return of investment of 14.60%. Long term debt is 0.33, with total debt totaling 0.44. However Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 45.50%, with the operating margin at 20.70%. A healthy profit margin of 13.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 258.72, with the number of shares float at 257.65.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1876.61, with the volume today at 181626. The related volume is 0.56. The day high today has been -8.76% and the low, 3.36%. The GAP is 0.14%.

