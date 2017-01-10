High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Cimarex Energy Co., (NYSE: XEC), with a large market cap of 13243.38. Cimarex Energy Co. is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/25/2002. Cimarex Energy Co.’s price right now is 140 (a change of 0.46% and change from open, -0.01%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.09% and for the month at 2.16%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.20%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 13.38%. The 52 week high reached -4.74% and the low went to 93.14%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.55%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.28%, and for the quarter it has been 0.63%. For the half year, Cimarex Energy Co. has seen performance at 18.63%. For the year to date it is 2.55%, so does a target price of 154.09 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Cimarex Energy Co. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 37.19. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 11.16, P/B is 5.57, P/cash is 18.95 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 140, the company has a dividend yield of 0.23%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -11.82, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 492.88% after being -547.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -42.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 1.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 98.30%.

Cimarex Energy Co. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -5.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -43.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of -22.90%, and return of investment of -55.10%. Long term debt is 0.64, with total debt totaling 0.64. However Cimarex Energy Co.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.2 and a quick ratio of 2.1.

The gross margin is 59.30%, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of -92.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 91.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 95.03, with the number of shares float at 93.34.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 901.84, with the volume today at 156234. The related volume is 0.99. The day high today has been -4.74% and the low, 18.13%. The GAP is 0.47%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.