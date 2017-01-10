High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Cincinnati Financial Corporation, (NASDAQ: CINF), with a large market cap of 12270.9. Cincinnati Financial Corporation is in the industry Property & Casualty Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s price right now is 74.74 (a change of 0.32% and change from open, 0.50%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.43% and for the month at 1.29%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.62%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 4.20%. The 52 week high reached -5.51% and the low went to 43.16%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.65%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.90%, and for the quarter it has been -0.26%. For the half year, Cincinnati Financial Corporation has seen performance at -0.92%. For the year to date it is -1.65%, so does a target price of 74.75 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Cincinnati Financial Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.15, combined with a forward P/E of 24.23. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 2.27, P/B is 1.72, P/cash is 17.53 and finally P/Free cash flow is 16.49.

With a current trading price of 74.74, the company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, representing a payout ratio of 48.20%. The EPS is at 3.89, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -3.85% after being 21.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -7.67%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.40%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 9.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 9.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.30%, and return of investment of 9.40%. Long term debt is 0.12, with total debt totaling 0.12. However Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 17.60%. A healthy profit margin of 12.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 2.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 62.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 164.71, with the number of shares float at 149.68.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 613.13, with the volume today at 31113. The related volume is 0.3. The day high today has been -5.51% and the low, 10.43%. The GAP is -0.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.