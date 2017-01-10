High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Cintas Corporation, (NASDAQ: CTAS), with a large market cap of 12074.59. Cintas Corporation is in the industry Business Services and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Cintas Corporation’s price right now is 115.18 (a change of -0.26% and change from open, -0.03%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.22% and for the month at 1.28%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.25%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 11.17%. The 52 week high reached -5.75% and the low went to 45.84%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.07%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.06%, and for the quarter it has been 5.89%. For the half year, Cintas Corporation has seen performance at 19.27%. For the year to date it is -0.07%, so does a target price of 124.6 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Cintas Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 25.03, combined with a forward P/E of 23.55. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.41, P/S is 2.38, P/B is 5.98, P/cash is 84.08 and finally P/Free cash flow is 62.3.

With a current trading price of 115.18, the company has a dividend yield of 0.91%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 4.61, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.33% after being 20.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 19.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.37%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.20%.

Cintas Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 26.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 12.60%, and return of investment of 16.60%. Long term debt is 0.52, with total debt totaling 0.55. However Cintas Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.1 and a quick ratio of 1.8.

The gross margin is 43.90%, with the operating margin at 15.90%. A healthy profit margin of 10.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 67.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 104.56, with the number of shares float at 88.7.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 675.65, with the volume today at 74136. The related volume is 0.65. The day high today has been -5.75% and the low, 12.85%. The GAP is -0.23%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.