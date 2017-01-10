High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Cisco Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: CSCO), with a large market cap of 151195.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. is in the industry Networking & Communication Devices and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Cisco Systems, Inc.’s price right now is 30.35 (a change of 0.56% and change from open, 0.53%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.07% and for the month at 1.13%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.72%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.76%. The 52 week high reached -4.01% and the low went to 39.94%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.73%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.63%, and for the quarter it has been -3.28%. For the half year, Cisco Systems, Inc. has seen performance at 4.28%. For the year to date it is 0.73%, so does a target price of 33.11 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Cisco Systems, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.41, combined with a forward P/E of 12.14. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.57, P/S is 3.09, P/B is 2.39, P/cash is 2.13 and finally P/Free cash flow is 20.47.

With a current trading price of 30.35, the company has a dividend yield of 3.45%, representing a payout ratio of 47.00%. The EPS is at 2.1, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 4.81% after being 20.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 12.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.16%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 17.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.90%, and return of investment of 11.40%. Long term debt is 0.48, with total debt totaling 0.55. However Cisco Systems, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.6 and a quick ratio of 3.5.

The gross margin is 63.40%, with the operating margin at 25.50%. A healthy profit margin of 21.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 76.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 5009.79, with the number of shares float at 5007.81.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 22273.9, with the volume today at 3190779. The related volume is 0.85. The day high today has been -4.01% and the low, 5.12%. The GAP is 0.03%.

