High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Citizens Financial Group, Inc., (NYSE: CFG), with a large market cap of 18534.3. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is in the industry Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/24/2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s price right now is 35.91 (a change of 0.64% and change from open, 0.06%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.27% and for the month at 2.19%. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.11%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 42.62%. The 52 week high reached -3.16% and the low went to 102.11%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.14%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.77%, and for the quarter it has been 40.56%. For the half year, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has seen performance at 79.11%. For the year to date it is 0.14%, so does a target price of 34.14 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.4, combined with a forward P/E of 16.25. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.52, P/S is 4.49, P/B is 0.93, P/cash is 3.24 and finally P/Free cash flow is 16.99.

With a current trading price of 35.91, the company has a dividend yield of 1.35%, representing a payout ratio of 23.80%. The EPS is at 1.84, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 13.61% after being -0.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is *TBA, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.76%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 39.40%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 4.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.70%, and return of investment of 9.10%. Long term debt is 0.6, with total debt totaling 0.6. However Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 79.50%. A healthy profit margin of 23.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 96.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 519.46, with the number of shares float at 509.83.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5873.16, with the volume today at 549391. The related volume is 0.54. The day high today has been -3.16% and the low, 38.81%. The GAP is 0.59%.

