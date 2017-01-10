High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Citrix Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: CTXS), with a large market cap of 14040.67. Citrix Systems, Inc. is in the industry Business Software & Services and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/8/1995. Citrix Systems, Inc.’s price right now is 90.77 (a change of -0.02% and change from open, -0.13%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.25% and for the month at 1.37%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.14%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.82%. The 52 week high reached -1.76% and the low went to 49.02%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.66%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.92%, and for the quarter it has been 7.70%. For the half year, Citrix Systems, Inc. has seen performance at 9.07%. For the year to date it is 1.66%, so does a target price of 92.55 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Citrix Systems, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 30.49, combined with a forward P/E of 16.21. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.94, P/S is 4.11, P/B is 6, P/cash is 8.44 and finally P/Free cash flow is 14.05.

With a current trading price of 90.77, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.98, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.83% after being 35.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 6.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.38%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 142.20%.

Citrix Systems, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 19.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.40%, and return of investment of 10.90%. Long term debt is 0.04, with total debt totaling 0.61. However Citrix Systems, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 81.80%, with the operating margin at 15.50%. A healthy profit margin of 12.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 154.65, with the number of shares float at 154.45.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1249.22, with the volume today at 79575. The related volume is 0.38. The day high today has been -1.76% and the low, 10.25%. The GAP is 0.11%.

