High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc., (NASDAQ: CME), with a large market cap of 39048.49. CME Group Inc. is in the industry Investment Brokerage – National and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/6/2002. CME Group Inc.'s price right now is 116.04 (a change of -0.25% and change from open, -0.76%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.63% and for the month at 1.34%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.96%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 16.06%. The 52 week high reached -3.83% and the low went to 49.10%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.85%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.08%, and for the quarter it has been 15.73%. For the half year, CME Group Inc. has seen performance at 21.61%. For the year to date it is 0.85%, so does a target price of 121.31 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CME Group Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 27.13, combined with a forward P/E of 24.23. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.73, P/S is 11.17, P/B is 1.85, P/cash is 25.97 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 116.04, the company has a dividend yield of 2.06%, representing a payout ratio of 120.70%. The EPS is at 4.29, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.69% after being 10.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 5.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.28%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.00%.

CME Group Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.20%, and return of investment of 5.60%. Long term debt is 0.1, with total debt totaling 0.1. However CME Group Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 61.00%. A healthy profit margin of 41.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 335.67, with the number of shares float at 323.8.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1706.84, with the volume today at 143884. The related volume is 0.5. The day high today has been -3.83% and the low, 21.13%. The GAP is 0.52%.

