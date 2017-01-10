High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CNA Financial Corporation, (NYSE: CNA), with a large market cap of 10972.86. CNA Financial Corporation is in the industry Property & Casualty Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/11/1985. CNA Financial Corporation’s price right now is 40.5 (a change of 0.30% and change from open, 0.30%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.48% and for the month at 1.65%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.05%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 19.42%. The 52 week high reached -4.19% and the low went to 53.56%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.70%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.69%, and for the quarter it has been 16.03%. For the half year, CNA Financial Corporation has seen performance at 29.82%. For the year to date it is -2.70%, so does a target price of 41.75 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CNA Financial Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.98, combined with a forward P/E of 12.72. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.52, P/S is 1.17, P/B is 0.9, P/cash is 37.84 and finally P/Free cash flow is 21.35.

With a current trading price of 40.5, the company has a dividend yield of 2.48%, representing a payout ratio of 148.10%. The EPS is at 2.02, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 5.97% after being -46.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -5.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.17%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 92.40%.

CNA Financial Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 11.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 4.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.00%, and return of investment of 4.40%. Long term debt is 0.22, with total debt totaling 0.22. However CNA Financial Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 8.70%. A healthy profit margin of 5.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 11.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 271.74, with the number of shares float at 27.01.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 151.82, with the volume today at 29506. The related volume is 1.12. The day high today has been -4.19% and the low, 18.16%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.