High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CNH Industrial N.V., (NYSE: CNHI), with a large market cap of 11772.61. CNH Industrial N.V. is in the industry Farm & Construction Machinery and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/30/2013. CNH Industrial N.V.’s price right now is 8.92 (a change of 2.41% and change from open, 0.22%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.43% and for the month at 1.45%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.13%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 20.09%. The 52 week high reached -3.57% and the low went to 60.48%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.23%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.81%, and for the quarter it has been 18.66%. For the half year, CNH Industrial N.V. has seen performance at 32.37%. For the year to date it is 0.23%, so does a target price of 7.52 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CNH Industrial N.V. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 23.8. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.47, P/B is 2.66, P/cash is 2.29 and finally P/Free cash flow is 8.29.

With a current trading price of 8.92, the company has a dividend yield of 1.72%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.09, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.91% after being -64.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -21.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 20.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 131.40%.

CNH Industrial N.V. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -2.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of -0.20%, and return of investment of 6.20%. Long term debt is 5.91, with total debt totaling 5.91. However CNH Industrial N.V.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 21.70%, with the operating margin at 8.80%. A healthy profit margin of -0.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1351.62, with the number of shares float at 984.39.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1173.67, with the volume today at 283261. The related volume is 1.39. The day high today has been -3.57% and the low, 25.81%. The GAP is 2.18%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.