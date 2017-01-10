High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CNOOC Limited, (NYSE: CEO), with a large market cap of 56377. CNOOC Limited is in the industry Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Hong Kong, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/27/2001. CNOOC Limited’s price right now is 125.96 (a change of 0.27% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.47% and for the month at 1.30%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.44%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.85%. The 52 week high reached -8.96% and the low went to 59.23%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.34%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.25%, and for the quarter it has been -5.03%. For the half year, CNOOC Limited has seen performance at 1.73%. For the year to date it is 1.34%, so does a target price of 152.66 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CNOOC Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 11.45. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 2.61, P/B is 1.04, P/cash is 9.01 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 125.96, the company has a dividend yield of 3.80%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.72, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 2421.84% after being -66.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -17.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -6.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -123.10%.

CNOOC Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -51.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -0.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of -0.30%, and return of investment of 3.70%. Long term debt is 0.34, with total debt totaling 0.43. However CNOOC Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 69.90%, with the operating margin at -4.70%. A healthy profit margin of -1.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 1.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 448.79, with the number of shares float at 158.72.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 103.47, with the volume today at 8966. The related volume is 0.5. The day high today has been -7.80% and the low, 4.57%. The GAP is 0.27%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.