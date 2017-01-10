High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Coca-Cola European Partners Plc, (NYSE: CCE), with a large market cap of 15608.62. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is in the industry Beverages – Soft Drinks and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/24/1986. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc’s price right now is 32.26 (a change of 0.94% and change from open, -0.31%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.10% and for the month at 1.46%. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.09%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -11.67%. The 52 week high reached -21.05% and the low went to 6.19%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.78%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.28%, and for the quarter it has been -17.27%. For the half year, Coca-Cola European Partners Plc has seen performance at -9.49%. For the year to date it is 1.78%, so does a target price of 38.63 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Coca-Cola European Partners Plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.87, combined with a forward P/E of 14.51. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2, P/S is 1.84, P/B is 2.23, P/cash is 42.43 and finally P/Free cash flow is 35.47.

With a current trading price of 32.26, the company has a dividend yield of 2.22%, representing a payout ratio of 46.80%. The EPS is at 2.15, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.36% after being 13.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.42%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -7.50%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 63.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.60%, and return of investment of 12.90%. Long term debt is 0.92, with total debt totaling 0.99. However Coca-Cola European Partners Plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 37.50%, with the operating margin at 10.50%. A healthy profit margin of 7.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 31.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 488.38, with the number of shares float at 160.69.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1836.57, with the volume today at 155040. The related volume is 0.48. The day high today has been -17.56% and the low, 6.19%. The GAP is 1.25%.

