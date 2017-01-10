High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, (NASDAQ: CTSH), with a large market cap of 34298.8. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is in the industry Business Software & Services and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/19/1998. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s price right now is 55.95 (a change of -1.11% and change from open, -0.85%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.91% and for the month at 1.61%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.74%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.95%. The 52 week high reached -11.79% and the low went to 23.13%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.98%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.91%, and for the quarter it has been 12.37%. For the half year, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has seen performance at -3.18%. For the year to date it is 0.98%, so does a target price of 63.55 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 22.13, combined with a forward P/E of 15.53. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.06, P/S is 2.59, P/B is 3.33, P/cash is 7.06 and finally P/Free cash flow is 24.06.

With a current trading price of 55.95, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.56, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.71% after being 12.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 17.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.73%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 22.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.90%, and return of investment of 15.20%. Long term debt is 0.08, with total debt totaling 0.09. However Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.6 and a quick ratio of 3.6.

The gross margin is 40.40%, with the operating margin at 17.20%. A healthy profit margin of 11.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 606.2, with the number of shares float at 602.52.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6233.22, with the volume today at 698124. The related volume is 0.66. The day high today has been -4.36% and the low, 10.01%. The GAP is -0.27%.

