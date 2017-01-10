High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Colgate-Palmolive Company, (NYSE: CL), with a large market cap of 59240. Colgate-Palmolive Company is in the industry Personal Products and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/3/1977. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s price right now is 65.88 (a change of -0.81% and change from open, -0.81%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.13% and for the month at 1.10%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.77%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -6.74%. The 52 week high reached -12.12% and the low went to 9.71%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.50%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.74%, and for the quarter it has been -8.58%. For the half year, Colgate-Palmolive Company has seen performance at -9.87%. For the year to date it is 1.50%, so does a target price of 74.31 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Colgate-Palmolive Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 43.47, combined with a forward P/E of 21.96. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 5.14, P/S is 3.85, P/B is *TBA, P/cash is 39.87 and finally P/Free cash flow is 58.02.

With a current trading price of 65.88, the company has a dividend yield of 2.35%, representing a payout ratio of 125.00%. The EPS is at 1.53, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.50% after being -35.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -6.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.45%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.50%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -3.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -508.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.10%, and return of investment of 25.20%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Colgate-Palmolive Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 59.90%, with the operating margin at 17.80%. A healthy profit margin of 9.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 74.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 891.9, with the number of shares float at 884.58.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3363.59, with the volume today at 400576. The related volume is 0.68. The day high today has been -8.33% and the low, 2.20%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.