High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Comcast Corporation, (NASDAQ: CMCSA), with a large market cap of 169195.17. Comcast Corporation is in the industry Entertainment – Diversified and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/7/1988. Comcast Corporation’s price right now is 70.62 (a change of -0.30% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.51% and for the month at 1.34%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.59%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.22%. The 52 week high reached -0.59% and the low went to 37.21%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.58%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.57%, and for the quarter it has been 8.80%. For the half year, Comcast Corporation has seen performance at 5.93%. For the year to date it is 2.58%, so does a target price of 76.46 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Comcast Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.77, combined with a forward P/E of 18.81. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.64, P/S is 2.15, P/B is 3.18, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 33.25.

With a current trading price of 70.62, the company has a dividend yield of 1.55%, representing a payout ratio of 31.20%. The EPS is at 3.41, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.85% after being 1.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 20.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.66%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 15.30%.

Comcast Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 14.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 14.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 15.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.90%, and return of investment of 10.50%. Long term debt is 1.07, with total debt totaling 1.13. However Comcast Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 69.80%, with the operating margin at 21.10%. A healthy profit margin of 10.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 84.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2388.75, with the number of shares float at 2306.98.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 10672.01, with the volume today at 1579787. The related volume is 0.87. The day high today has been -0.59% and the low, 18.08%. The GAP is -0.30%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.