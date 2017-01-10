High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Comerica Incorporated, (NYSE: CMA), with a large market cap of 11891.34. Comerica Incorporated is in the industry Money Center Banks and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Comerica Incorporated’s price right now is 69.44 (a change of -0.14% and change from open, 0.40%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.37% and for the month at 2.08%. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.60%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 42.34%. The 52 week high reached -2.47% and the low went to 132.21%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.10%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.08%, and for the quarter it has been 42.45%. For the half year, Comerica Incorporated has seen performance at 68.52%. For the year to date it is 2.10%, so does a target price of 68.1 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Comerica Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 28.93, combined with a forward P/E of 17.69. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.36, P/S is 6.32, P/B is 1.54, P/cash is 1.46 and finally P/Free cash flow is 35.6.

With a current trading price of 69.44, the company has a dividend yield of 1.32%, representing a payout ratio of 35.40%. The EPS is at 2.4, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 50.73% after being -10.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 29.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 21.29%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.60%.

Comerica Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.60%, and return of investment of 12.40%. Long term debt is 0.76, with total debt totaling 0.76. However Comerica Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 79.80%. A healthy profit margin of 22.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 171, with the number of shares float at 170.74.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2327.74, with the volume today at 341800. The related volume is 0.84. The day high today has been -2.47% and the low, 39.88%. The GAP is -0.55%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.