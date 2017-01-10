High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Conagra Brands, Inc., (NYSE: CAG), with a large market cap of 16918.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. is in the industry Processed & Packaged Goods and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/7/1984. Conagra Brands, Inc.’s price right now is 38.26 (a change of -0.47% and change from open, -0.47%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.40% and for the month at 1.69%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.54%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.02%. The 52 week high reached -4.28% and the low went to 32.44%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.81%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.72%, and for the quarter it has been 6.03%. For the half year, Conagra Brands, Inc. has seen performance at 3.76%. For the year to date it is -2.81%, so does a target price of 40.75 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Conagra Brands, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 37.87, combined with a forward P/E of 20.58. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.94, P/S is 1.61, P/B is 3.78, P/cash is 11.73 and finally P/Free cash flow is 26.73.

With a current trading price of 38.26, the company has a dividend yield of 2.08%, representing a payout ratio of 69.90%. The EPS is at 1.02, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.47% after being -36.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -10.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 45.40%.

Conagra Brands, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -11.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.90%, and return of investment of 7.30%. Long term debt is 0.72, with total debt totaling 0.78. However Conagra Brands, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.9 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 28.30%, with the operating margin at 9.10%. A healthy profit margin of 6.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 77.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 440.14, with the number of shares float at 436.12.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3675.16, with the volume today at 287000. The related volume is 0.45. The day high today has been -4.28% and the low, 13.84%. The GAP is 0.00%.

