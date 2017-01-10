High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Concho Resources Inc., (NYSE: CXO), with a large market cap of 19602.56. Concho Resources Inc. is in the industry Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/3/2007. Concho Resources Inc.’s price right now is 134.36 (a change of -0.23% and change from open, -0.43%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.04% and for the month at 2.43%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.59%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.68%. The 52 week high reached -8.94% and the low went to 92.11%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.56%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.49%, and for the quarter it has been -3.51%. For the half year, Concho Resources Inc. has seen performance at 13.86%. For the year to date it is 1.56%, so does a target price of 158.11 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Concho Resources Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 1224.27. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 13.07, P/B is 2.54, P/cash is 16.91 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 134.36, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -10.37, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -75.34% after being -88.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -19.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.35%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -125.40%.

Concho Resources Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -7.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 16.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -20.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of -11.50%, and return of investment of 3.40%. Long term debt is 0.38, with total debt totaling 0. However Concho Resources Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3 and a quick ratio of 3.

The gross margin is 69.00%, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of -89.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.26%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 145.56, with the number of shares float at 144.27.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1464.72, with the volume today at 135918. The related volume is 0.53. The day high today has been -8.94% and the low, 8.46%. The GAP is 0.20%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.