High Market Cap Stock of the Day – ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is ConocoPhillips, (NYSE: COP), with a large market cap of 61760.65. ConocoPhillips is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/31/1981. ConocoPhillips’s price right now is 49.4 (a change of -0.51% and change from open, -0.95%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.04% and for the month at 1.94%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.28%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 13.12%. The 52 week high reached -7.08% and the low went to 61.92%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.96%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.48%, and for the quarter it has been 12.95%. For the half year, ConocoPhillips has seen performance at 18.37%. For the year to date it is -0.96%, so does a target price of 55.68 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether ConocoPhillips is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 167.21. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 2.64, P/B is 1.71, P/cash is 14.28 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 49.4, the company has a dividend yield of 2.01%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -5.65, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 110.60% after being -177.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -20.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.20%.

ConocoPhillips has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -9.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -13.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -18.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of -7.30%, and return of investment of -6.50%. Long term debt is 0.76, with total debt totaling 0.79. However ConocoPhillips’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 35.00%, with the operating margin at -37.20%. A healthy profit margin of -30.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.02%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 65.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1243.67, with the number of shares float at 1236.05.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7653.99, with the volume today at 854719. The related volume is 0.64. The day high today has been -7.08% and the low, 17.21%. The GAP is 0.44%.

