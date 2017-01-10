High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Constellation Brands, Inc., (NYSE: STZ), with a large market cap of 29700.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. is in the industry Beverages – Wineries & Distillers and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/17/1992. Constellation Brands, Inc.’s price right now is 149.41 (a change of -0.57% and change from open, -0.25%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.29% and for the month at 1.75%. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.42%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -6.12%. The 52 week high reached -13.69% and the low went to 15.59%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.98%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.25%, and for the quarter it has been -10.78%. For the half year, Constellation Brands, Inc. has seen performance at -8.03%. For the year to date it is -1.98%, so does a target price of 179.38 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Constellation Brands, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 27.92, combined with a forward P/E of 20.16. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.59, P/S is 4.2, P/B is 4.3, P/cash is 150.54 and finally P/Free cash flow is 63.3.

With a current trading price of 149.41, the company has a dividend yield of 1.06%, representing a payout ratio of 22.80%. The EPS is at 5.38, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.62% after being 24.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 14.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 17.58%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 65.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 14.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 19.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.50%, and return of investment of 9.00%. Long term debt is 1.05, with total debt totaling 1.23. However Constellation Brands, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 47.00%, with the operating margin at 29.80%. A healthy profit margin of 18.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 85.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 197.65, with the number of shares float at 165.39.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1948.32, with the volume today at 464405. The related volume is 1.37. The day high today has been -11.11% and the low, 3.76%. The GAP is -0.33%.

