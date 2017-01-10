High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Continental Resources, Inc., (NYSE: CLR), with a large market cap of 19152.66. Continental Resources, Inc. is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/15/2007. Continental Resources, Inc.’s price right now is 49.74 (a change of -0.56% and change from open, -1.64%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.07% and for the month at 3.40%. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.23%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.03%. The 52 week high reached -17.51% and the low went to 256.81%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.95%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -11.58%, and for the quarter it has been -6.31%. For the half year, Continental Resources, Inc. has seen performance at 17.86%. For the year to date it is -2.95%, so does a target price of 59.53 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Continental Resources, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 172.48. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 9.55, P/B is 4.35, P/cash is 982.19 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 49.74, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -1.53, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 132.20% after being -136.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -31.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -32.70%.

Continental Resources, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -22.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 26.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -12.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of -3.90%, and return of investment of -0.40%. Long term debt is 1.6, with total debt totaling 1.6. However Continental Resources, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 92.10%, with the operating margin at -29.20%. A healthy profit margin of -28.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 23.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 382.9, with the number of shares float at 86.25.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2811.59, with the volume today at 279189. The related volume is 0.57. The day high today has been -17.51% and the low, 12.10%. The GAP is 1.10%.

