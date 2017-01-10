High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Corning Incorporated, (NYSE: GLW), with a large market cap of 23931.66. Corning Incorporated is in the industry Diversified Electronics and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/31/1981. Corning Incorporated’s price right now is 24.61 (a change of 0.57% and change from open, 0.37%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.39% and for the month at 1.40%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.11%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 12.56%. The 52 week high reached -2.92% and the low went to 56.55%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.82%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.45%, and for the quarter it has been 3.50%. For the half year, Corning Incorporated has seen performance at 17.96%. For the year to date it is 0.82%, so does a target price of 23.56 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Corning Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12.86, combined with a forward P/E of 14.83. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.88, P/S is 2.62, P/B is 1.55, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 85.47.

With a current trading price of 24.61, the company has a dividend yield of 2.21%, representing a payout ratio of 24.50%. The EPS is at 1.9, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.74% after being -42.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -15.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 14.61%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 52.90%.

Corning Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.80%, and return of investment of 5.60%. Long term debt is 0.25, with total debt totaling 0.25. However Corning Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.7 and a quick ratio of 3.

The gross margin is 39.50%, with the operating margin at 11.40%. A healthy profit margin of 24.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 79.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 978, with the number of shares float at 946.88.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7856.85, with the volume today at 726740. The related volume is 0.53. The day high today has been -2.92% and the low, 11.35%. The GAP is 0.20%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.