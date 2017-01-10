High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Credicorp Ltd., (NYSE: BAP), with a large market cap of 15339.17. Credicorp Ltd. is in the industry Money Center Banks and sector Financial. The home country is Peru, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/25/1995. Credicorp Ltd.’s price right now is 164.83 (a change of 1.00% and change from open, 0.20%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.81% and for the month at 1.76%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.77%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.16%. The 52 week high reached -0.86% and the low went to 97.75%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.38%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.02%, and for the quarter it has been 11.38%. For the half year, Credicorp Ltd. has seen performance at 3.56%. For the year to date it is 3.38%, so does a target price of 180.2 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Credicorp Ltd. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.02, combined with a forward P/E of 11.45. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.93, P/S is 4.84, P/B is 2.28, P/cash is 1.54 and finally P/Free cash flow is 2.73.

With a current trading price of 164.83, the company has a dividend yield of 1.42%, representing a payout ratio of 1.40%. The EPS is at 12.53, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 13.54% after being 29.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 40.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 14.02%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 17.70%.

Credicorp Ltd. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 46.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 19.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.10%, and return of investment of 12.90%. Long term debt is 0.94, with total debt totaling 0.94. However Credicorp Ltd.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 55.90%. A healthy profit margin of 31.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 36.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 56.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 93.99, with the number of shares float at 79.48.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 309.61, with the volume today at 29331. The related volume is 0.54. The day high today has been -0.33% and the low, 12.87%. The GAP is 0.80%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.