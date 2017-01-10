High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Credit Suisse Group AG, (NYSE: CS), with a large market cap of 32146.92. Credit Suisse Group AG is in the industry Foreign Money Center Banks and sector Financial. The home country is Switzerland, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/16/1995. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price right now is 15.61 (a change of 0.00% and change from open, 0.26%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.97% and for the month at 1.75%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.50%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 18.19%. The 52 week high reached -17.86% and the low went to 55.94%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 9.08%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.52%, and for the quarter it has been 17.81%. For the half year, Credit Suisse Group AG has seen performance at 45.07%. For the year to date it is 9.08%, so does a target price of 17.35 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Credit Suisse Group AG is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 14.9. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.79, P/B is 0.74, P/cash is 0.08 and finally P/Free cash flow is 3.31.

With a current trading price of 15.61, the company has a dividend yield of 4.61%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -3.03, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 451.58% after being -277.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -19.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 0.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -95.70%.

Credit Suisse Group AG has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -4.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -5.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -13.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of -0.70%, and return of investment of 3.50%. Long term debt is 4.41, with total debt totaling 4.41. However Credit Suisse Group AG’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 43.30%. A healthy profit margin of -32.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 3.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 2.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2059.38, with the number of shares float at 1928.54.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5689.15, with the volume today at 670918. The related volume is 0.68. The day high today has been -2.32% and the low, 26.50%. The GAP is -0.26%.

