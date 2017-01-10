High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Crown Castle International Corp., (NYSE: CCI), with a large market cap of 31543.5. Crown Castle International Corp. is in the industry Diversified Communication Services and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/18/1998. Crown Castle International Corp.’s price right now is 84.48 (a change of -1.46% and change from open, -1.23%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.31% and for the month at 1.32%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.13%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.75%. The 52 week high reached -16.13% and the low went to 16.19%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.20%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.27%, and for the quarter it has been -1.85%. For the half year, Crown Castle International Corp. has seen performance at -12.96%. For the year to date it is -1.20%, so does a target price of 102.44 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Crown Castle International Corp. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 87.21, combined with a forward P/E of 67.29. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 8.23, P/B is 4.28, P/cash is 201.94 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 84.48, the company has a dividend yield of 4.43%, representing a payout ratio of 361.00%. The EPS is at 0.98, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 47.11% after being 58.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 26.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -7.70%.

Crown Castle International Corp. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 14.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 4.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.50%, and return of investment of 5.20%. Long term debt is 1.85, with total debt totaling 1.86. However Crown Castle International Corp.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 63.70%, with the operating margin at 22.50%. A healthy profit margin of 8.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 93.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 367.94, with the number of shares float at 357.22.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2858.49, with the volume today at 382174. The related volume is 0.77. The day high today has been -7.87% and the low, 7.59%. The GAP is -0.23%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.