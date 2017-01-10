High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CSX Corporation, (NASDAQ: CSX), with a large market cap of 34844.58. CSX Corporation is in the industry Railroads and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/3/1980. CSX Corporation’s price right now is 37.38 (a change of 1.06% and change from open, 1.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.90% and for the month at 1.79%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.99%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 27.94%. The 52 week high reached -0.93% and the low went to 79.85%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.95%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.38%, and for the quarter it has been 19.74%. For the half year, CSX Corporation has seen performance at 40.30%. For the year to date it is 2.95%, so does a target price of 35.25 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CSX Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.58, combined with a forward P/E of 18.5. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.45, P/S is 3.22, P/B is 2.99, P/cash is 46.15 and finally P/Free cash flow is 83.76.

With a current trading price of 37.38, the company has a dividend yield of 1.95%, representing a payout ratio of 40.00%. The EPS is at 1.8, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.36% after being 4.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.96%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -6.50%.

CSX Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -7.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 14.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.00%, and return of investment of 10.90%. Long term debt is 0.85, with total debt totaling 0.9. However CSX Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 73.70%, with the operating margin at 29.40%. A healthy profit margin of 15.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 942, with the number of shares float at 931.54.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 8767.64, with the volume today at 2517249. The related volume is 1.7. The day high today has been -0.93% and the low, 25.20%. The GAP is -0.27%.

