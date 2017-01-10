High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ctrip.com International, Ltd., (NASDAQ: CTRP), with a large market cap of 21669.73. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is in the industry Lodging and sector Services. The home country is China, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/9/2003. Ctrip.com International, Ltd.’s price right now is 43.46 (a change of 0.51% and change from open, 0.12%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.44% and for the month at 1.92%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.61%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.06%. The 52 week high reached -12.41% and the low went to 22.42%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 8.10%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.91%, and for the quarter it has been -8.16%. For the half year, Ctrip.com International, Ltd. has seen performance at 3.49%. For the year to date it is 8.10%, so does a target price of 52.54 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 82.68. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 8.76, P/B is 2.08, P/cash is 4.04 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 43.46, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.63, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 186.90% after being 794.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 15.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 1.65%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -99.30%.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 75.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 30.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -3.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of -1.70%, and return of investment of -0.10%. Long term debt is 0.41, with total debt totaling 0.62. However Ctrip.com International, Ltd.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 74.40%, with the operating margin at -9.90%. A healthy profit margin of -11.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 4.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 71.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 501.15, with the number of shares float at 222.92.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3984.63, with the volume today at 480810. The related volume is 0.71. The day high today has been -7.35% and the low, 9.44%. The GAP is 0.39%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.