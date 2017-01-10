High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Cummins Inc., (NYSE: CMI), with a large market cap of 23059.08. Cummins Inc. is in the industry Diversified Machinery and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/18/1984. Cummins Inc.’s price right now is 139.15 (a change of 1.26% and change from open, 0.57%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.81% and for the month at 1.61%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.04%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 14.50%. The 52 week high reached -5.40% and the low went to 80.24%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.55%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -6.17%, and for the quarter it has been 7.80%. For the half year, Cummins Inc. has seen performance at 20.45%. For the year to date it is 0.55%, so does a target price of *TBA seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Cummins Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.91, combined with a forward P/E of 17.39. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.3, P/B is 3.33, P/cash is 15.36 and finally P/Free cash flow is 27.42.

With a current trading price of 139.15, the company has a dividend yield of 2.98%, representing a payout ratio of 57.10%. The EPS is at 6.9, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -1.01% after being -13.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -1.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -19.80%.

Cummins Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -9.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.80%, and return of investment of 16.60%. Long term debt is 0.23, with total debt totaling 0.28. However Cummins Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 25.60%, with the operating margin at 9.30%. A healthy profit margin of 6.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 167.8, with the number of shares float at 167.57.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1579.27, with the volume today at 277166. The related volume is 1.01. The day high today has been -5.40% and the low, 15.66%. The GAP is 0.68%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.