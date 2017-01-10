High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CVS Health Corporation, (NYSE: CVS), with a large market cap of 87255.6. CVS Health Corporation is in the industry Health Care Plans and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/17/1984. CVS Health Corporation’s price right now is 81.86 (a change of 0.20% and change from open, 0.17%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.99% and for the month at 1.89%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.01%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -10.17%. The 52 week high reached -22.54% and the low went to 18.12%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.54%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.45%, and for the quarter it has been -4.97%. For the half year, CVS Health Corporation has seen performance at -14.84%. For the year to date it is 3.54%, so does a target price of 87.39 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CVS Health Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.43, combined with a forward P/E of 13.93. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.63, P/S is 0.51, P/B is 2.43, P/cash is 38.56 and finally P/Free cash flow is 13.85.

With a current trading price of 81.86, the company has a dividend yield of 2.45%, representing a payout ratio of 38.60%. The EPS is at 4.69, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 0.96% after being 16.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.69%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 29.70%.

CVS Health Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 15.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 9.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.10%, and return of investment of 9.40%. Long term debt is 0.71, with total debt totaling 0.74. However CVS Health Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 16.50%, with the operating margin at 5.10%. A healthy profit margin of 2.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.23%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1068, with the number of shares float at 1061.9.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 8429.59, with the volume today at 817714. The related volume is 0.56. The day high today has been -6.90% and the low, 18.12%. The GAP is 0.02%.

