High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Deere & Company, (NYSE: DE), with a large market cap of 32974.96. Deere & Company is in the industry Farm & Construction Machinery and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1972. Deere & Company’s price right now is 104.71 (a change of -0.46% and change from open, -0.28%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.48% and for the month at 1.28%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.43%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 22.89%. The 52 week high reached -1.91% and the low went to 53.49%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.09%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.86%, and for the quarter it has been 22.60%. For the half year, Deere & Company has seen performance at 31.59%. For the year to date it is 2.09%, so does a target price of 101.35 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Deere & Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.85, combined with a forward P/E of 20.11. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.2, P/S is 1.24, P/B is 5.08, P/cash is 7.61 and finally P/Free cash flow is 688.41.

With a current trading price of 104.71, the company has a dividend yield of 2.28%, representing a payout ratio of 49.60%. The EPS is at 4.81, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 16.37% after being -16.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -6.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 18.28%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -16.70%.

Deere & Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 22.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.60%, and return of investment of 5.30%. Long term debt is 3.64, with total debt totaling 5.47. However Deere & Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 27.20%, with the operating margin at 11.60%. A healthy profit margin of 5.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 10.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 83.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 313.48, with the number of shares float at 313.48.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3142.57, with the volume today at 267103. The related volume is 0.49. The day high today has been -1.91% and the low, 21.52%. The GAP is -0.18%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.