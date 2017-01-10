High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Delphi Automotive PLC, (NYSE: DLPH), with a large market cap of 18550.43. Delphi Automotive PLC is in the industry Auto Parts and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/17/2011. Delphi Automotive PLC’s price right now is 70.09 (a change of 2.98% and change from open, 2.22%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.30% and for the month at 2.26%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.14%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.25%. The 52 week high reached -8.98% and the low went to 28.35%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.05%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.27%, and for the quarter it has been -2.51%. For the half year, Delphi Automotive PLC has seen performance at 5.27%. For the year to date it is 1.05%, so does a target price of 81.95 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Delphi Automotive PLC is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.54, combined with a forward P/E of 10.52. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.41, P/S is 1.14, P/B is 7.26, P/cash is 46.96 and finally P/Free cash flow is 21.42.

With a current trading price of 70.09, the company has a dividend yield of 1.70%, representing a payout ratio of 26.40%. The EPS is at 3.88, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.86% after being -4.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 16.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.43%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -13.00%.

Delphi Automotive PLC has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 12.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 49.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.70%, and return of investment of 21.70%. Long term debt is 1.58, with total debt totaling 1.6. However Delphi Automotive PLC’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 19.70%, with the operating margin at 9.30%. A healthy profit margin of 7.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 95.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 272.56, with the number of shares float at 270.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2401.87, with the volume today at 363921. The related volume is 0.87. The day high today has been -2.59% and the low, 15.85%. The GAP is 0.75%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.